ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the majority of the ‘disgruntled members’ will return after seeing public pressure.



“Times have changed from when there used to be the politics of Chhanga Manga and there were no social media at that time. Note this day and my prediction that majority of our members will return. As I am watching the anger of the nation over switching loyalties and the social media is showing each and everything,” he said.

The prime minister said he was giving the benefit of the doubt to the members holding talks with the opposition or trying to do so, to return.

He was addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Rawalpindi Ring Road which is 38.3 km long and spread over six lanes. About the project, he said the Ring Road would transform the entire region. The prime minister regretted that the politics of money had taken root in Pakistan and members [of parliament] were being purchased by using the people’s looted money. He expressed his belief that the disgruntled members, who had gone to the opposition would stage come-back on seeing the public pressure. “The submission of the no-trust motion has exposed the market for purchasing conscience of people and the country has suffered due to this menace,” he noted. He pointed out that the entire nation had come to know as to what was going on and how large sacks of currency notes were arriving. “I am witnessing the wrath of people against conscience buying and the majority of our members will come back.”

The premier strongly criticised what he termed “illegal activities” at Sindh House. “There is a marketplace for buying conscience,” he said, claiming that looted money, including funds “from the Sindh government”, was being used to buy votes.” The Sindh government’s [money] is public money. It is illegal to spend that money to buy politicians’ conscience,” he said. He said police had never before been called to the Sindh House for its protection until recently. “What did you fear? If some PTI members had grievances and wanted to [leave], why did they need protection?” he questioned. He reiterated that the no-confidence resolution was a “blessing from God” so the Pakistani people could see the political system of the country that enables the “buying off of people, looting of the country and then sending the ill-gotten [wealth] abroad”. Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said, “Nobody has any shame. This is not democracy.”

I spent about 30 years in Britain and we have taken the Westminister model of democracy from there”. PM Imran maintained that if anyone would do this in Britain, his political career would be over and he would go to jail. Such behaviour can’t be even imagined in Britain that a member of parliament there, would cross the floor after taking money. They have the fear of people,” he said. However, in Pakistan, “money is being given under police protection,” he added.

Referring to the PTI workers ransacking the Sindh House, the prime minister said his people got annoyed and remarked, “ if a member in your constituency switches over to the other side by taking money, one must protest peacefully without clash.” “Protest is your right,” he said

About the ruling PTI’s planned public meeting on March 27 at D-Chowk, Prime Minister said that they would hold the biggest ever public meeting in history and added Allah Almighty has ordained to rise against the evil and side with the good and that people on that day would show whom they side with.

Earlier, the prime minister said that master plans of cities are necessary because cities are expanding, which will result in the loss of agricultural lands. He added the Nullah Leh project would be launched within the next three weeks as Rawalpindi city had witnessed expansion with traffic congestion issues. The project would transform it into a modern city. We will make Pindi a new city and start work in next three weeks.

The prime minister expressed the fear that Pindi would spread like Lahore but he said we would build ring roads to prevent the city from spreading further and added ‘we have also planned an industrial zone along the Ring Road’. He said through the projects like Lahore Ravi city and the Central Business District, we are utilizing the dead capital which would bring billions of dollars of investment and huge employment opportunities.

Earlier on his Twitter handle, the prime minister addressed the party workers and supporters, saying the crooks and traitors are falling into a trap. Quoting Shams Tabriz, he said Allah is trapping those trying to waylay or ensnare you. On his Twitter account, he wrote, “message to my workers and supporters. The crooks and traitors of the country are falling in a trap”. He also uploaded a saying by Shams Tabrizi, who says, “Do not worry about tricks and cheaters. If some people are trying to trap and hurt you, Allah is also trapping them. Hole diggers will always fall in their holes. No bad remain unpunished, and no good remains without being awarded, so have faith in justice and let the rest be”.

In another tweet, he said, “timely actions to contain current account deficit bear fruit. The deficit shrank to only $0.5bn in Feb, $2bn lower than in Jan & lowest monthly deficit so far this fiscal yr. Exports close to all-time high & imports down 21% from their peak & strong growth in large scale manufacturing”.