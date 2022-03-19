‘NCSW committed to ensure women empowerment’

ISLAMABAD: National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) committed to ensure the development projects for empowering women in the society.

Talking to APP, Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar NCSW said, “The projects mainly establish a structure and path for the commission, dealing with thematic areas related to violence against women, the political representation of women, and ensuring empowerment of women in the public and social sphere”.Adding she said NCSW’s role in generating knowledge, and women-friendly legislation has been significant.