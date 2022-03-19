Chinese, US aircraft carriers sailed through Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI: Chinese and US warships sailed through the flashpoint Taiwan Strait on Friday, Taipei and Washington’s defence ministries said.

The waterway -- which separates China from self-ruled, democratic Taiwan -- is a flashpoint for the world’s navies. China regards Taiwan as its territory and has vowed repeatedly to seize it one day, by force if necessary. Meanwhile Washington, Taipei’s most important ally, says the strait is an international waterway.

In a short statement sent to AFP via text message, Taiwan’s defence ministry confirmed the passage of China’s Shandong aircraft carrier on Friday. "(We) emphasise that we are aware and monitoring all Chinese PLA aircrafts and ships operating in surrounding areas of Taiwan Strait," the statement read.

The US Department of Defense later told AFP by email that "one of our destroyers" sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday. In December 2019, weeks before Taiwanese voters went to the polls, the Shandong also had a sail-by.