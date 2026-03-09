Watch: Prince William buttons his coat and walks with Kate amid trouble

Prince William and Kate Middleton ignored protesters who chanted slogans against the King and his eldest son as the royals arrived at Westminster Abbey to mark Commonwealth Day.

William buttoned his coat and continued walking alongside Princess Catherine towards the Abbey, unfazed as protesters grew louder seeing the royal couple.

A video shared by the anti-monarchists group, Republic, showed its activists chanting slogans as the Prince and Princess of Wales disembarked from their car.

Protesters held placards inscribed with the slogans "Not My King" and "Down With Crown" and raised slogans against the royal family as King Charles and wife Queen Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey.

The protest was held as part of the group's campaign against King Charles and Prince William over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office months after King Charles stripped Andrew of his remaining royal titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge in Windsor over his ties to Epstein.

The monarch also voiced support for the authorities investigating Andrew after his younger brother's arrest.



