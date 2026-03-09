Kate, Anne bow to King Charles as Andrew's scandalous photos spark fresh fury

Senior members of the British royal family publicly gathered for the first time since the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose scandalous photos from Epstein files have put the monarchy under renewed scrutiny.

Prince William kissed the king's cheek, and Kate Middleton and the Princess Royal bowed to the monarch as they greeted Charles III upon his arrival at Westminster Abbey with Queen Camilla to mark Commonwealth Day.

The greetings took place as anti-monarchy activists gathered outside the Abbey to record their protest against the royal family over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties to Epstein.

Andrew was arrested last month on charges of misconduct in public office. Although he was released after hours of interrogation, authorities said he still remains under investigation.

The public royal reunion coincided with the release of new pictures of Andrew with an unknown woman sitting on his lap at one of Epstein's residences. The pictures were released by the US Department of Justice and uncovered by The Telegraph.



