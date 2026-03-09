King Charles walks by as protestors cry: 'What did you know about Andrew?'

King Charles ignores anti-monarchy protestors at Westminster Abbey

King Charles and Queen Camilla, it seems, were expecting anti-monarchy protesters at Westminster Abbey when they arrived for the Commonwealth Day service.



Thus, the monarch reached the venue. Protestors confronted him with anti-monarchy slogans.

They were also waving anti-monarchy flags while shouting, "What did you know?", a phrase often asked by the critics to members of the royal family after the arrest of Andrew.

The protesters were led by the Republic – an anti-monarch group – who were yelling questions regarding the ex-prince to Charles and holding placards which read "Abolish the monarchy" and "Down with the crown".

But the King and Queen, in response to noisy protests, kept their cool and, as a report in Express describes, simply ignored the protesters.

The Commonwealth Day Service, which celebrates the best of the Commonwealth, has been attended by senior politicians, Commonwealth high commissioners, and community youth.

In a message marking the day, Charles urged Commonwealth members to work together.

“We join together on this Commonwealth Day at a time of great challenge and great possibility. Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation. Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed.”

Meanwhile, the king's brother, Andrew, has not been seen since his departure from the Norfolk police station.