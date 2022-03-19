Commissioner’s office fixes poultry and mutton prices

The Commissioner Office has fixed the prices of alive chicken and poultry meat at Rs235 per kilogramme (kg) and Rs365 per kg respectively. The price of mutton has been fixed at Rs1,220 per kg.

The prices were fixed at a meeting held on Friday with Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon in chair. The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners, price bureau officers, Pakistan Poultry Association Senior Vice Chairman Ghulam Khaliq, Poultry Wholesaler President Chaudhry Tanveer Ahmed, Retailers Association President Imran Mughal, Consumers Protection Association Pakistan Chairman Kokab Iqbal, Consumers Eye Pakistan Chairman Omar Ghauri, Meat Merchant Association General Secretary Sheikh Arsalan and Sheikh Al-Quresh Association Chairman Shahid Hussain Qureshi and others.

According to a statement issued, after consultations, a few factors were incorporated in the fixation of meat prices and new prices fixed. The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to strictly enforce the fixed prices of chicken and mutton and ensure that shopkeepers displayed new price lists at a prominent place at the meat shops. “We have to protect the rights of citizens," he said adding that citizens could lodge complaints on 1299, commissioner’s website and Facebook page.

Consumer rights activists expressed confidence in the price calculation procedures and consultation process adopted by the Commissioner Office. Ghauri said that he was satisfied over the fact that for the first time such detailed working and consultation had taken place. Meanwhile, Iqbal said the deputy commissioners and Bureau of Prices had done excellent work.