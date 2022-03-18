PTI, ANP activists join PMLN in Buner

DAGGAR: Several Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Awami National Party announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz here on Thursday.

The announcement was made at a public rally in Daggar, the headquarters of Swat district. PMLN provincial president Amir Muqam was also present on the occasion. Those who joined the PMLN include Nasir Abbas Bacha, divisional president PTI, Iqbal Hussain, former district general secretary PTI, Sarzamin Khan, former district president PTI, Mukhtiar Khalil Leader PTI, Syed Farhad, Mian Noor Bacha of ANP, Dr. Israr of ANP and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Muqam said that those who couldn’t establish working relationships with the MNAs and allies had no right to be the prime minister. “The people have started quitting the PTI and Imran Khan will find no candidate for the next election,” he added. Amir Muqam welcomed the new entrants to the party fold and said that only Nawaz Sharif can pull the country out of the prevailing crises.