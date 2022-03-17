More than 155 MPs meet Punjab CM Usman Buzdar separately, repose confidence in PM, CM

LAHORE: More than 155 parliamentarians comprising of Hum Khayal, Aleem and Tareen groups, PPP, PMLN, including women and minority communities, held separate meetings with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office in five days and reposed their trust in PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar while showing the commitment to fail the no-confidence move.

Talking on the occasion, the CM announced to continue consultations as the government has served the masses diligently. The people have given a five-year mandate to the PTI, he added.