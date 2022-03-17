High achievers ceremony

Islamabad : It was indeed a moment of pride for parents and faculty members of City School, Capital Campus seeing school’s CAIE high achievers lined up to receive their certificate of acknowledgment.

The City School, Capital Campus hosted a ceremony for its high achievers which was attended by over 500 people including parents, school management and teachers. “I am so proud of my daughter. She is a true hard workers and always had distinction from nursery till now,” said proud father of Mathi Zahra, who continued capturing her video till she reached him in the audience.

Also among the parents was the mother of Hashim Zia, another high achiever, who received the certificate on behalf of her son who joined New York University immediately after completing his A Level.

The school too plays an important role in ensuring that such expectations are inculcated from the very beginning and consistently ingrained in order to motivate the young minds towards their quest for excellence,” said Headmistress A level, Capital Campus, Ayesha Rasool. Those who were awarded shields for their CAIE distinctions included Syed Muhammad Ali Rizvi, Valentina Mahar Bachani, Rimsha Jawad, Eisa Sarwar, Maryum Mansha Kharal, Mathi Zahra, Reem Imam, and Ahmed Savaiz.

Speakers said that teachers are the ones who sow the seeds of learning and hold the power to either make or break a child therefore, it is not only a huge responsibility but a debt that one needs to pay to the future generations in full. The Officiating Regional Director and GM Academics of The City School North Region, Sabahat Tartari, graced the event with her presence and in her address thanked the guests for attending the occasion. She highlighted the achievements of the school. Also in attendance was Sobia Raza, Assistant Regional Director who did the honour of handing out awards to the high achievers.

The principal of CCI, Sumaira Tauseef in her welcome note congratulated the students and the parents. The event was organised by Khadija S. Khan, the event coordinator at The City School, Capital Campus.