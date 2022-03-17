Tahir Ashrafi lauds UNGA for declaring March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PBC) Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that it is enormous success for the Muslim Ummah that United Nations’ General Assembly (UNGA) has declared ‘March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia’.

“It is the result of joint efforts and voice raised by Prime Minister Imran khan at United Nations Forum against Islamophobia and Pakistan’s endeavours in this regard have also been recognised and lauded across the world for the cause of ‘Namoose-e-Risalat’ (SAW),” he said while addressing a press conference along with leading Ulema-Mashaykh here on Wednesday.

PBC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said it is a matter of great honour and prestige for Pakistan that the summit of OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council is going to be held in Pakistan. “It is also great success for the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan that March 15 has been declared as ‘International Day to combat Islamophobia,” he said.

Ashrafi said the UNGA has declared unanimously that March 15 will be observed every year as International Day to Combat Islamophobia. He said that it is not right to link Islam with terrorism and Islam has nothing to do with terrorism.

“All respective arrangements regarding this OIC summit has been completed,” he said adding that guests will start arriving in Islamabad on March 19th to participate in this conference. He said all the dignitaries and members of the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council will also attend Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March in Islamabad.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that he had requested the leaders of the opposition to stage their long-march after March 24. In this regard, he welcomed positive expression from the opposition. He said that the summit of the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council is an opportunity for unity and stability of the Muslim Ummah.

He also stated that media should also play positive role in this regard by keeping aside politics and make ensure effective coverage of the conference.