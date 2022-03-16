Choose your battles

This refers to the editorial, ‘Stormy politics’ (March12). It discusses the confrontation between the government and the opposition after the no-confidence motion resolution against the prime minister. Clashes between the police and Ansar-ul-Islam workers in Parliament Lodges has raised the country’s already heated temperature, which must be controlled before things get out of hand.

The prime minister, meanwhile, has continued his tirade against the opposition leaders using harsh words. Each side is trying to manipulate people to ensure its victory. The ruling party is clearly on the defensive and is facing internal dissent. Irrespective of the outcome of the no-confidence motion, the situation is likely to get worse till the 2023 elections. However, there is still time. The prime minister should leave the path of confrontation and let the courts decide the corruption cases.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi