UBL partners with Safepay

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) and Safepay have entered into an agreement to offer digital acceptance solutions for retail businesses and SMEs, a statement said on Tuesday.

The partnership aims to provide ‘cash to cashless’ solutions for businesses in the country.

Safepay, with its payment gateway platform and merchant-focused features, would enable retail businesses to go beyond cash acceptance and connect with their domestic and international customers through multiple online payment options, it said.

Speaking to the development, Sharjeel Shahid, digital banking group executive at UBL said needs of underserved people could be addressed when forces are combined for a common cause.

Safepay co-founders Ziyad Parekh and Raza Naqvi shared they partnered with the bank to create solutions, which the market needs to unlock the next age of e-commerce growth.

He was of the view that e-commerce base in the country would continue to witness exponential growth in coming years, and to foster that growth, it was imperative that traditional and neo players came together to enable and provide access across all layers.