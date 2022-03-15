German Holocaust survivor dies aged 101

BERLIN: German Holocaust survivor Leon Schwarzbaum, a key witness in recent trials of alleged Nazi war criminals, has died aged 101, the International Auschwitz Committee (IAC) told AFP on Monday.
Schwarzbaum died on Sunday night, according to Christoph Heubner, executive vice president of the IAC. "His death represents a great loss to the collective memory. We will all miss his anger and humanity," Heubner said.
Schwarzbaum testified in 2016 against former Auschwitz camp guard Reinhold Hanning, who was sentenced to five years in prison but died a few months after the verdict before he could go to jail.
