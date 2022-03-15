Just to be sure

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently announced some job openings. It normally conducts tests for these posts itself; however, one feels that to ensure transparency, the tests should be conducted by a third-party test agency.
This will allow candidates and applicants to feel more confident regarding their scores.
Nauman Khan
Swat
