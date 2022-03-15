Just to be sure

 
Tuesday March 15, 2022
March 15, 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently announced some job openings. It normally conducts tests for these posts itself; however, one feels that to ensure transparency, the tests should be conducted by a third-party test agency.

This will allow candidates and applicants to feel more confident regarding their scores.

Nauman Khan

Swat

