Shabbar says Pakistan should foster economic ties with US, EU

Better economic management, empowering local governments, debt restructuring, and strong economic relations with the United States and European Union are important to strengthen Pakistan's economy.
Former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi said this while addressing a seminar titled ‘State of Pakistan’s Economy: Present and Future’ on Saturday evening at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM). The event was jointly organised by the IoBM and Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR).
Zaidi presented an overview of Pakistan's economy from 1947 to 2022 and discussed possible ways to strengthen the country’s economy. Economist Dr Kaiser Bengali suggested that Pakistan should pursue indigenous power production and ban all non-consumer imports. He was confident that effective policies could reduce poverty rate to a single digit in a decade.
Shahid Amin, the PCFR chairman, remarked that we must identify our shortcomings, clarify economic problems and address each one in a non-partisan manner. Veteran diplomats and former ambassadors were also present at the event along with the IoBM’s management, faculty and students. During his welcome address, IoBM President Talib Karim said Pakistan’s economic instability was a huge concern for the nation.
Book launchMohiuddin Zia Siddiqi’s ‘Speak Up’ will be launched at 4:30pm on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the...
Expressing severe concern over the rising inflation rate in the country up to 16.49 per cent, Pak Sarzameen Party ...
Three people, including a teenager, were killed in road traffic accidents in different parts of Karachi on Sunday,...
The connection that every aspect of life has with mathematics is often ignored. To highlight this connection, the Aga...
Alamgir Khan, the founder of the #FixIt campaign and a National Assembly member from Karachi, on Sunday said that...
The Sindh High Court recently issued notices to provincial and federal law officers, law secretary and others on a...
Comments