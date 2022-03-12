Spring chaos

The opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8. It is incumbent upon the speaker of the National Assembly to call for a vote within 14 days of the resolution. One cannot help wonder why the opposition is so adamant to make the prime minister resign now that such a short time of his term is left. Things are more complicated than they seem. The US is unhappy with the incumbent government because it has taken a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The prime minister can survive the no-confidence motion if members of his and allied parties continue to support him. There is something extraordinary afoot and one is curious to see how things will pan out.

Tayyab Shaheen Bhatti

Nankana Sahib