 
close
Friday March 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Business

NBP suffers service outage

By Our Correspondent
March 11, 2022

KARACHI: A breakdown in computer servers affected some of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branches and ATMs services on Thursday, the bank said.

Regretting for inconvenience caused to its customers, NBP stated that the issue was ‘unforeseen’, and it was taking necessary measures to restore full-suite of its services at the earliest.

Comments