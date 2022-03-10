PCB fines Sohail Khan for showing dissent

LAHORE: Sindh’s Sohail Khan was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 offence for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the fourth round fixture of Pakistan Cup against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the LCCA Ground in Lahore, PCB said on Wednesday.

Sohail in the second over of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s batting appealed for an LBW decision and expressed his displeasure over the umpire decision. As such, he was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

On-field umpires Qaiser Waheed and Nasir Hussain levelled the charge on the bowler, who accepted the sanction proposed by match-referee Nadeem Arshad.