Seven wanted terrorists killed in Turbat: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces killed seven terrorists including commanders Hasil Doda and Washdil during an intelligence based operation (IBO) at a terrorists’ hideout in Gorchop, Turbat, Balochistan.

The security forces on Tuesday conducted the IBO to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan, who were killed in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

“Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, the terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened indiscriminate fire onto security forces,” it said. They were involved in recent firing and attacks on the security forces in Makran Division, the ISPR said. A significant cache of arms and ammunition intended for use in terrorist activities, was also recovered .

The military’s media wing further said operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan would continue and they would not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.