Suffering has no colour

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is being severely criticised by the West, especially the US. While it is true that such aggression by a powerful country must be condemned, one finds it hard to process the double standards and blatant hypocrisy of the West. How is it that the US finds its activities in Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Vietnam and Afghanistan to be justified, and yet finds Russia’s concern for its security so repulsive?

Did the US and its European allies not kill thousands of civilians in several Muslim-majority countries in the guise of the ‘war on terror’?

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad