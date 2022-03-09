Suffering has no colour

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is being severely criticised by the West, especially the US. While it is true that such aggression by a powerful country must be condemned, one finds it hard to process the double standards and blatant hypocrisy of the West. How is it that the US finds its activities in Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Vietnam and Afghanistan to be justified, and yet finds Russia’s concern for its security so repulsive?
Did the US and its European allies not kill thousands of civilians in several Muslim-majority countries in the guise of the ‘war on terror’?
Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari
Islamabad
This refers to the editorial, ‘Political heat’ . It discusses in detail the current political turmoil in the...
Mental health is generally neglected in Pakistan. It is no surprise then that in many workplaces no mental wellbeing...
The staff at NADRA offices often humiliate visitors, especially those who are not educated enough to figure out the...
The country is experiencing hyperinflation which may increase further due to the surge in global oil prices and the...
Imran Khan lashed out against the EU envoys’ letter while addressing people in Mailsi. He spoke out against the...
Despite being the biggest city of Pakistan, Karachi is seeing a drastic increase in the number of street crimes and...
Comments