Driver killed as dumper falls into gorge

MANSEHRA: The driver of a dumper truck was killed when the vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Ichrian area here on Sunday. The dumper loaded with the gravel was on the way to Mansehra from Ichrian when the driver while negotiating a sharp turn lost control over the steering wheel. As a result, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine. The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured driver Mohammad Arshad to Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
