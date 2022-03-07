Buzdar warns Opp of another defeat

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that the opposition should get ready for another defeat on account of the no-confidence motion.
In a statement issued here, he remarked that the opposition neither had any strategy nor agenda for the people’s welfare. He said such elements, by staging the show of no-trust move, were trying to impede the journey of progress. The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies were on the same page.
He underscored that the opposition had tried its utmost, but it could not create a wedge in the government alliance. Usman Buzdar outlined that the politics of Changa Manga and Murree would no more come into play in Pakistan. The CM maintained that only politics of progress and prosperity of people would be done in the country.
MANSEHRA: The driver of a dumper truck was killed when the vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Ichrian area here on...
MANSEHRA: Applicants of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who were denied election tickets, have announced to support...
NEW DELHI: India's federal police on Sunday arrested the former chief executive officer of the National Stock...
PESHAWAR: Rallies and sits-in were staged in the provincial capital and other parts of KP on Sunday to express anger...
KABUL: The announcer roared over the public address system as a lone rider separated from a melee of horses and...
PESHAWAR: Amid the continuing protest by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university, Vice-Chancellor of the...
Comments