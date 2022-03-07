Training in population and development ends

PESHAWAR: The Population Welfare Training Institute Peshawar organized a five days training workshop on “Population & Development” for the officers of the Population Welfare Department.

A communication said various sessions were held on different topics, particularly the “Conceptualizing Development and its Relation with Population Growth” and the “Goals and Objectives of Population Policy” were discussed by the resource persons. The importance of women’s empowerment was explained in detail with its effects on a progressive society.

The participants made suggestions for improvement in population policy and steps towards its implementation in letters and spirit. According to them the inter-sectoral coordination, support of political leadership, universal facilities and resources were essentials to the success of any population welfare policy and enhancing community health.

Population Secretary Syed Alamgir Shah in his address emphasized on the participants to utilize the techniques learnt in the training workshop and play their active role in ensuring a good balance in the population through the best possible strategy.

He admired the efforts of Director-General, Population Welfare Syed Muhammad Farrul Saqlain, Syed Imran Shah, Project Director, and Dr Aminullah, Senior Instructor at the PWTI.

The secretary distributed certificates amongst the participants.