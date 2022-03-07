Increasing trend in prices of vegetables, fruits continues

LAHORE:An increasing trend was witnessed in the prices of almost all vegetables and fruits. Overcharging for the commodities continued.

The prices of chicken, mutton and beef are not implemented in the City. Butchers were selling meat higher than the official rates. Milk sellers were selling their products higher than the notified rates. The government has ignored price fixation mechanism which is the root cause of artificial inflation and public suffering.

The price of chicken, live bird, was further gained by Rs41 per kg, fixed at Rs271 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg and chicken, meat, was gained by Rs59 per kg, fixed at Rs393 per kg and sold Rs420 to 575 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, B-Grade at Rs20 to 22 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35 to 45 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs35-40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs82 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs74 to 77 per kg, and C-grade at Rs67 to 70 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs260 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, garlic Chinese reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs345 to 355 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs190 to 195 kg sold at Rs240 per kg, and Ginger Thai by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs83 to 86 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 kg.

Spinach farm was unchanged at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 and spinach local at Rs35 to 37 per, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs87-90 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs160 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg, and cabbage by Rs5 per kg, fixed Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Mongray was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg.

The price of pea was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 50 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Turnip was fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs30 to 40 per bundle.

Mustad leaves fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs78 to 230 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs160 to 230 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg.

The price of banana A-category was further increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs105 to 110 per dozen, sold at Rs180 to 200 per dozen, and B-category by Rs4 per dozen, fixed at Rs67 to 70 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs40 to 42 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen.

Dates Irani was fixed at Rs255 to 265 per kg, sold at Rs350 to 600 per kg.

Guava was unchanged at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg.

Musami A grade was increased by Rs7 per dozen fixed at Rs130 to 135 per dozen, sold at Rs180 to 200 per dozen, B-grade at Rs80 to 83 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 150 per dozen.

Kinow special was further gained by Rs20 per dozen, fixed at Rs310 to 320 per dozen, sold at Rs400 per dozen, Kinow A-grade by Rs20 per dozen, fixed 180 to 185 per dozen, sold at Rs250 to 280 per dozen, Kinow B-grade by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 180 per dozen.

Malta was fixed at Rs100 to 130 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 220 per dozen.

Chiku was fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

Kiwi fruit was sold at Rs400 to 450 per kg.

Strawberry A grade was fixed at Rs260 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs240 to 285 per kg.

Melon A grade was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, B-grade at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs130 to 150 per kg.