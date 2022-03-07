Buzdar warns opposition of another defeat

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that the opposition should get ready for another defeat on account of the no-confidence motion.

In a statement issued here, he remarked that the opposition neither had any strategy nor agenda for the people’s welfare. He said such elements, by staging the show of no-trust move, were trying to impede the journey of progress. The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies were on the same page. He underscored that the opposition had tried its utmost, but it could not create a wedge in the government alliance. Usman Buzdar outlined that the politics of Changa Manga and Murree would no more come into play in Pakistan. The CM maintained that only politics of progress and prosperity of people would be done in the country.

PROJECTS: Usman Buzdar Sunday announced development projects worth billions of rupees for the uplift of District Vehari, including Mailsi.Addressing a public gathering in Seraiki language at Mailsi, he announced a university in Vehari which would soon be constructed, said a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar said that foundation stone for the construction and expansion of Multan-Vehari Road would be laid in the current year. He said the government would construct Burewala bypass to provide comfort and ease to the area people. Funds are also being allocated for drainage projects in Mailsi, he added. The chief minister said that a stadium would be constructed in Mailsi. He mentioned that the PTI government fulfilled its promise of establishing the South Punjab Secretariat in a record time period. Around 35 percent development funds had been allocated to ensure the uplift of South Punjab, he added.

He said that employment quota was also being earmarked for the youth of South Punjab. The CM also announced approving the charter of demands presented by MNA Aurangzeb Khan Khichi.

FUNDS FOR PATIENTS: The chief minister allocated more amount for treatment of deserving patients from his discretionary funds.On the direction of CM, Rs6.84 million have been granted for treatment of patients, said a handout issued here Sunday.

An amount of Rs2.5 million was allocated for the treatment of a patient namely Shahbaz Ali, suffering from bone marrow transplant, and a resident of Wazirabad. Shahbaz Ali is under treatment at the Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre, Rawalpindi; Rs2.5 million for treatment of bone marrow transplant patient Osama Khan of Rawalpindi. Osama is getting treatment at the Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre, Rawalpindi; Rs726,000 released for the treatment of Mujahid Iqbal, kidney patient, a resident of Sabzazar Scheme, Lahore. He is undergoing treatment at PKLI, Lahore.

Funds amounting to Rs400,000 have been issued for the treatment of Sajid Naveed of Bhatta Chowk, Bedian Road, Lahore.Sajid is a patient of HIP replacement and is undergoing treatment at LGH; Rs360,000 released for treatment of Ayesha Shoukat of Pakeeza Colony, Kasur.

Ayesha is suffering from liver ailment and getting treatment at PKLI Lahore; Rs360,000 have been released for the treatment of Iftikhar Ahmed, liver patient, a resident of Wah Cantt Rawalpindi. He is under treatment at PKLI Lahore and Rs72,000 for the treatment of Danish Ali of Begum Kot, Shahdara. He is undergoing cancer treatment at Mayo Hospital Lahore.

Besides, Rs30,000 have been allocated for the treatment of Mahmood Butt of Railway Road, Lahore. He is getting COPD treatment at Services Hospital Lahore.

FELICITATES: The chief minister, in his message on the Seraiki Culture Day, felicitated all brethren inhabiting the Seraiki area on the culture day.

The Seraiki Culture Day, like the Baloch Culture Day, is also being celebrated across Punjab with zeal and fervour, he added.He said the Seraiki Culture was deep-rooted and Seraiki Ajrak was an ancient symbol of the region.The CM maintained that Seraiki civilisation was the mixture of love, affection, unanimity and courtesy.