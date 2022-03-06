No-confidence motion: PMLN holds consultative session

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) continued deliberations on bringing no-confidence movement against the prime minister as the leadership took into account the names of disgruntled MNAs of the government party.

A series of high-level meetings of the PMLN took place on Saturday at the residence of PMLN President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in which the issues related to no-confidence motion against the government were discussed.

Sources said Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Ataullah Tarar and others participated in the meetings. The PMLN stalwarts discussed the number game and the current political situation in the country. Party affairs were also discussed in detail in the meetings.

PMLN’s senior leader and former Information Minister Marriyum Aurengzeb, while talking to this scribe said that so far no formal date was decided for bringing no-confidence motion.

On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif said that after the increase in the incidences of terrorism in recent months, the nation was waiting to see when the government would start practical efforts to eradicate terrorism.

In his statement on Twitter, he said that the government had not yet been able to formulate any strategy other than statements and at present, the people of Pakistan were in danger. “Our hard-won achievements in the war against terror are in jeopardy,” he said. He said that even the national policies were in a jeopardy.

On the other hand, PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that development was taking place only in the assets of Imran Khan and Usman Bazdar while rest of the country and the economy was on the decline.