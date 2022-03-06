15 Helpline receives 16,07,039 calls

LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab including Lahore for the month of February 2022 here on Saturday.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received 16,07,039 calls out of which 10,12,828 calls were considered irrelevant and 1,50,858 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action. 41,528 of the calls received sought information, consultancy, and 10,274 calls for traffic management & city police help. The PSCA Lost and Found Center also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of 12 missing persons, 157 motorbikes, five Rickshaws, and three cars through it.