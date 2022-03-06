Political narrative, nationalist politics in Sindh discussed at KLF session

Discussing the book ‘In Search Of Lost Glory: Sindhi Nationalism In Pakistan’, authored by Asma Faiz, an academic at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, speakers at an event at the 13th edition of the Karachi Literature Festival on Saturday discussed the political narrative, movements and electoral trends in the Sindh province.

Noted journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha moderated the session, while author Faiz, Haider Nizamani, an academic at the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi; and social activists Arfana Mallah and Amar Sindhu were speakers.

Hailing author Faiz’s work and terming it a valuable addition to political science literature on ethnic studies attempts to cover all sides of Sindh’s politics, speakers said that the book has discussed Sindhi nationalism, situates its discussion of the rise of the Pakistan People Party in the nationalist politics of Sindh, and investigates the relationship of cooperation as well as conflict between the PPP, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, and Sindhi nationalists.

Nizamani discussed the role of the PPP as an ethnic entrepreneur inside Sindh and said that the party’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the 1970s rendered Sindhi nationalism instrumental for certain political aims.

“Within Pakistan, Bhutto raised the issues of Sindh, and language bill and quota system are key examples of it,” he said.

Mallah said nationalist parties in Sindh formulate a narrative on issues, such as the Kalabagh Dam and Karachi’s islands, and the PPP brings the sentiments on the issues ahead in the Centre. “In other provinces, religious parties and conservative groups form such narratives,” she said.

Sindhu said that in Sindh, women, particularly voters, are associated with the PPP on the basis of sentiments.

Faiz, the author, said that it is hard for people sitting in Lahore and Islamabad to understand Sindh’s complicated political dynamics. She said the Muhajir politics’ future will decide the province’s nationalist politics.