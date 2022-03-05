Badin rally referendum against Zardari mafia: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the Badin rally is a referendum against the Zardari mafia, adding the people have given their verdict that Sindh is ready for change.

Speaking to the media persons during a press conference at the Mourjhar Farmhouse of Mirzas near Badin, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been fighting with the mafias all alone and would continue his fight till they are brought to book.

He said the prime minister from the day one wanted to take every corrupt people to task, adding all the corrupt people had joined hands, making desperate efforts to dislodge his government to avoid the accountability.

He said the PPP leaders were using the looted public money on their march, while the Huqooq-e-Sindh March was attended by the poor, deprived and underprivileged people of the province. Talking about the huge public gathering organised by the Mirzas of Badin late Thursday, he said that the power show staged by the PTI had created ripples among the ranks and files of the opponents, who were afraid of the growing popularity of PTI in the Sindh province.

The foreign minister congratulated Federal Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and Dr Zulfikar Ali Mirza for organising a huge public gathering in Badin and assured them of full support in their fight against corrupt rulers of Sindh.

He further said that all the conspiracies against their government would fizzle out and those dreaming to oust Imran Khan would face humiliation in their desperate attempts to get into power corridors. He said the PTI lawmakers, including government’s allies, are standing with Imran Khan, adding any move to bring a no-confidence against him would fail.