Virus crisis deepens in HK

HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Friday announced it would suspend court services for a month as the city recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day.

The finance hub is in the throes of its worst outbreak to date, overwhelming hospitals and shattering the city’s zero-Covid strategy. The judiciary said it would adjourn most hearings between March 7 and April 11 after "striking a balance between public health considerations and due administration of justice".