Virus crisis deepens in HK

HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Friday announced it would suspend court services for a month as the city recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day.
The finance hub is in the throes of its worst outbreak to date, overwhelming hospitals and shattering the city’s zero-Covid strategy. The judiciary said it would adjourn most hearings between March 7 and April 11 after "striking a balance between public health considerations and due administration of justice".
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Friday that "a possible deal" on a new Iranian nuclear accord is close but...
STOCKHOLM: A court in Sweden on Friday sentenced a mother to six years in jail for allowing her son to fight for the...
TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday he was ready to travel to Vienna if a deal is reached to revive the...
Bangkok: A Thai man was sentenced to two years in jail on Friday for violating the country’s tough royal defamation...
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of planting...
Bogota: Colombia’s last recognised armed rebel group on Friday announced a six-day ceasefire to facilitate...
Comments