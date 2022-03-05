Cops on PSL duty given certificates

LAHORE:IG Punjab praised the performance of Lahore police officers and personnel on the excellent security arrangements of PSL. He organised a ceremony in honour of supervisory officers of Lahore Police at the Police Club in which the officers on duty of PSL were awarded certificates of appreciation. SSP operations, SSP Admin and SPs of the Lahore police were given commendation certificates.

Cop praised: Officials of Lahore police on Friday bade farewell to a DSP on his retirement. All the officers paid tribute to the services rendered by the DSP Manzoor Ahmed. CCPO presented souvenir and bouquet to the DSP in recognition of his services.