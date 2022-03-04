Pointless pardons

This refers to the news report, ‘PM Imran Khan unveils yet another amnesty scheme’ (March 2). Before taking office, Imran Khan repeatedly claimed that his government would not give any exemptions to those who had allegedly ‘looted’ money. Despite that, three amnesty schemes have been offered by the government. These schemes seem to be an admission of the government’s failure to nab those who make ‘black’ money.
The previous governments have used such amnesty schemes when they were unable to recover any money. Such schemes are also not fair to those who earn money through rightful means and abide by all financial laws of the country. These amnesties may encourage them to follow suit and cut corners, thinking that they too can get away with it. Pointless amnesties will simply hurt the economy of the country and encourage.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
