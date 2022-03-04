 
close
Friday March 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

OneWeb suspends Baikonur launches

By AFP
March 04, 2022

LONDON: Global satellite communications company OneWeb announced on Thursday that its board had voted to suspend all launches from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos has sought guarantees from OneWeb and Europe’s Arianespace that satellites it plans to launch this year will not be used for military purposes.

Comments