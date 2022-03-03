29 beggars held

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Police arrested 29 beggars in its crackdowns against professional beggars to curb this menace and ensure safety of people.
On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, police took action against the professional beggars, said Rawalpindi Police spokesperson. On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waseem Riaz said special beggar squad was working hard to apprehend professional beggars.
Islamabad : To showcase the skills instilled by in-house sports activities in students, the Beaconhouse E-11 branch...
Islamabad : Lord Mayor of Birmingham Muhammad Afzal Khan visited ‘J7 Emporium’ site office, where he praised ‘J7...
Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts hosted a one-day woodcut workshop by master printmaker Tasneem...
Islamabad : To mark the 11th anniversary of former federal minister Shaheed Shahbaz Bhatti, the Minority Alliance...
Islamabad : Christoph Dinkel Aker, Co-founder, Al-Sharq Reise, Germany, has said that it is high time to learn more...
Islamabad : The Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad Police has foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics and...
Comments