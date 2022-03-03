29 beggars held

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Police arrested 29 beggars in its crackdowns against professional beggars to curb this menace and ensure safety of people.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, police took action against the professional beggars, said Rawalpindi Police spokesperson. On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waseem Riaz said special beggar squad was working hard to apprehend professional beggars.