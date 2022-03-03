 
Ukraine’s Svitolina downs Russia’s Potapova at Monterrey WTA

By AFP
March 03, 2022

MONTERREY, Mexico: Ukrainian top seed Elina Svitolina blasted aside Anastasia Potapova at the WTA Monterrey tournament on Tuesday a day after threatening to boycott the game against her Russian opponent.

Svitolina said on Monday she would not play against players from Russian or Belarus — unless they were competing under a neutral banner — as a protest against Russia’s invastion of her homeland.

