Ukraine’s Svitolina downs Russia’s Potapova at Monterrey WTA

MONTERREY, Mexico: Ukrainian top seed Elina Svitolina blasted aside Anastasia Potapova at the WTA Monterrey tournament on Tuesday a day after threatening to boycott the game against her Russian opponent.
Svitolina said on Monday she would not play against players from Russian or Belarus — unless they were competing under a neutral banner — as a protest against Russia’s invastion of her homeland.
