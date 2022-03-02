Doctor restored as removal termed null & void

PESHAWAR: The Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Tribunal on Tuesday restored services of senior paediatrician Prof Musa Kaleem to his previous position.

The tribunal declared null and void his removal from service by the administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The LRH administration had removed Prof Dr Musa Kaleem from service in May 2021 on charges of making attendance through a class-IV employee instead of personally coming to the hospital. He had challenged his removal from service through the MTI Tribunal that took a long time in its decision.

The court finally restored his services and declared his removal null and void. Prof Musa Kaleem had challenged his removal through Habib Anwar Advocate while senior lawyers including Waseemuddin Khattak, Barrister Amirullah Khan Chamkani Advocate, and Barrister Ibrahim Khan Afridi represented the LRH.

Before him, the tribunal had restored services of ophthalmologist Dr Mehfooz Hussain but the LRH administration refused to accept his arrival reportedly due to interference of Dr Nausherwan Burki.

The faculty members of LRH had criticised the hospital administration for not accepting the court order. The faculty members of LRH would now be looking to the hospital administration and particularly acting Dean Dr Tahir Nishtar to accept the court order and allow Prof Musa Kaleem to work. Prof Musa Kaleem was an active member of the LRH faculty and gave tough time to Dr Nausherwan Burki when he introduced his so-called health reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.