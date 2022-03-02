Three doctors sacked for attacking JPMC executive director

Vowing that nobody would be allowed to disrupt health services for poor patients, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Prof Shahid Rasool on Tuesday announced sacking three doctors who had reportedly attacked him the previous day after their services were not handed over to the hospital by the Sindh Health Department.

Addressing a news conference with Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan, Director NICH Dr Nasir Saleem and Deputy Director Dr Yahya Tunio, Prof Rasool said that some elements are involved in blackmailing, propaganda and misbehaviour with senior medical professors and departmental heads.

“Yesterday [On Monday] I was in my ward when a group of doctors started misbehaving with me and tried manhandling me. This is intolerable. All those involved in this act have been sacked,” he said, adding that these people were trying to blackmail him with a smear campaign on social media.

He said that to overcome the shortage of doctors at the JPMC, he had requested the health department to transfer some doctors to the hospital, but some of the doctors were not transferred, which prompted them to protest and attack him physically.