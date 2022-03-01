‘Nuclear energy way to achieve zero carbon target’

Islamabad:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Pakistan intends to adapt to the Zero-Carbon emission goal by 2050 in energy by using all types of renewable and low-carbon sources.

Malik was speaking at an International Webinar on 'Nuclear energy: a key to Net Zero (Green Future)' organised here by Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University. Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal from School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University, was the moderator.

Mr. Malik said that we will make optimal use of our wind, hydel, solar, and nuclear resources to meet the goals set by the Conference of the Parties (COP26) recently held in Glasgow. He said that Pakistan plans to use 40,000 MW of nuclear energy by 2050.

Zia Siddiqui, ex-Member (Power), PAEC hoped for a global policy regarding increasing the capacity of existing and new reactors. He advised using only nuclear technology instead of fossil fuel plants for baseload power generation. He said that renewable sources are inexhaustible and free but have time, season, and geographic limitations.

Emilia Jenisz from the European Nuclear Society said that nuclear energy is available, scalable, and deployable. She observed that net-zero demands a 40% increase in nuclear energy output by 2030 and it is double by 2050.

Dr. Jonathan Cobb said that nuclear technology has a clear future. He said that new reactors are more efficient and have more capacity than the earlier lot. COP-26 provided space for global action. He opined that a target of 1.5 degrees centigrade is weak but we have to keep it. He said that growth is required in nuclear energy to supply 25% of electricity by 2050 under the demand of the 2-degree scenario.

Dr. Javaid Khursheed, former President of, Pakistan Nuclear Society, said that carbon dioxide emissions should be stabilised at 550 ppm by 2050. He said that vision of nuclear energy for 2030 and 2050 in Pakistan, is 8,800 MW and 40,000 MW respectively. He proposed the global community form an international nuclear power fund to support the installation of new power plants. He asked developing countries to achieve zero targets quickly.

British scientist Tim Yea stressed reducing greenhouse gases in this decade. COVID-19 already affected our efforts, he said adding that nuclear energy being a low-carbon baseload power was needed more than ever before. He said that threat of climate change is the biggest challenge being a threat to humanity. He said that the use of coal must stop adding that gas is also not a solution. He said that Ukraine events highlighted the importance of energy security. Jessica Johnson from FORATOM discussed the nuclear energy scenario.

Hamid Akbar. Director, SASSI University, summarising the webinar said that it is easy to take our planet for granted until we see the human cost of its degradation. He said that we are humans who want the same thing every other human wants --- a safe place to live on this earth. He said that Pakistan shares 7 renewable sources in its energy mix.