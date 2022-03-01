Grand theft Afghanistan

This refers to the article, ‘The great Biden robbery’ by Zeeshan Salahuddin (February 28). The writer rightly criticises President Biden for the uncalled for restrictions on Afghanistan. By using the money of the Afghan people, the US is not merely committing a robbery. It is outright bullying people of a war-torn country to avenge its humiliating and unceremonious exit from Afghanistan. It is unfortunate that so many countries stash their money in dollar accounts and voluntarily give the US complete control without realising the consequences of their decisions. The greatest drawback of such accounts is that those who own them may be denied access to them – as the US has done to Afghanistan. This system where countries become hostage and cannot use their money must be ended.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi