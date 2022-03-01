PDWP clears projects worth Rs41.98bn

PESHAWAR: Projects worth Rs41.98 billion were cleared in a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party at the Planning and Development Department on Monday.

According to a handout, a special meeting of the PDWP approved the clearance of four projects for the federal PSDP programme at a cost of Rs24.26 billion. This approval was given by Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah.

Similarly, a project named Gas Development and Extension of HT/LT Lines worth Rs5 billion, supply of transformers, maintenance of lines and high and low transmission of 11kv feeders were also approved.

The forum accorded approval to concept note of the National Health Support Project.The projects approved for the PSDP include 30 Breast Cancer Screening Clinics and four Breast

Cancer Screening Centers for early detection of breast cancer through the establishment of the Central Regional Hub, which is much needed at the national level.

Other schemes for PSDP include Dualization of Road from Indus Highway to Bannu city, feasibility study, detailed engineering design and construction of a road connecting Indus Highway (N-55) at Mangla Banda with Hakla-Yarik Motorway (M-14) at Kallur (40m approximately), indigenous promotion of vegetables and pulses seeds through public-private collaborations.