Man kills wife over minor issue

LAHORE: A frustrated man in Manga Mandi stabbed to death his wife reportedly over a minor domestic dispute on Saturday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The suspect Labha Maseeh was married to Sobia Maseeh for last few years. The couple would often quarrel with each other over minor issues. On the day of the incident, after a brief altercation Labha was so annoyed that he attacked the victim with a sharp edged weapon. The victim was moved to a nearby hospital for treatment but could not survive.

Gang rape victim: A woman who hurled allegations of a gang rape at Bedian Road has retracted from her statement before magistrate. The complainant had also filed a similar complaint in 2014. She had lodged a complaint before police that as she boarded off a rickshaw at Bedian Road, few suspects in a car approached her and took her to an unidentified location where they gang raped her. Police on her complaint, began the investigation after registration of an FIR. However, the victim a few hours later retracted from her statement before a magistrate.

Couple injured: Two persons were injured after a cylinder exploded with a huge blast in a house in Ichhra on Saturday. Reportedly, the victims were present inside the house when suddenly a cylinder exploded with a huge blast. Resultantly, a room was damaged and the victims present inside also received injuries. They have been identified as the couple - Salman Miraj, 31 and Mrs Salman, 23. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a man was injured after compressor of a shop exploded with a huge blast in Dharampura on Saturday. Reportedly, the victim identified as Shafique 43, was busy at work when suddenly a compressor exploded with a huge blast. The shop was damaged due to severity of blast and the worker present inside also received injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

accidents: At least seven people died, whereas 1091 were injured in 1011 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this 599 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 492 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site. The majority (67%) involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 485 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 168 pedestrians, and 445 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 277 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 275 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 89 Faisalabad in with 97 victims and at third Multan with 84 road accidents and 86 victims.

The details further reveal that 1098 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 870 males & 218 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 218 were under 18 years of age, 540 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 340 victims were reported above 40 years of age.