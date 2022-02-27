NTDC to install 160 MVA transformer

LAHORE : National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), under its system constraints removal drive, will install 160 MVA transformer at 220-kV grid station ISPR (Islamabad-Peshawar Road) Sangjani. The installation of transformer will enhance the transmission capacity of the grid station, which will result in smooth power supply with improved voltage profile for IESCO consumers. A NTDC spokesman said that in order to carry out the installation work of transformer on Sunday, power shutdown on 11 kV feeders of IESCO will be observed from 7am to 7pm. The feeders include Paswal, MVHS (D-17), MPCHS (B-17), Wapda Town, AWT-4, E.C.H.S (D-18), Sangjani, Valley, SDW and Shah Allah Ditta. However, load management on Feeders emanating from 132kV KTM, MES, Kamalabad, Satellite Town, I-8, Sowan, Rawal, I-10, G-13, H-11, NUST, Pir Wadhai and Zero point will be observed on need basis.
