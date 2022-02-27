As a result of global warming, rainfall patterns across the country are changing, and chances of rainfall in the months that farmers need it have decreased. As a result, they are not able to deliver crops on time. Moreover, India is trying to block the waterways to Pakistan that pass through its territory. This will add to the water crisis in the country.

Unfortunately, our dams are small or unmaintained, reducing our water-storage capacity. The government should construct larger dams to ensure that people are not too impacted by water scarcity.

Mohammad Abdullah

Islamabad