Steps to resolve expats issues discussed

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas and Human Resource Development Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan and Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Dr Shahid Mehmood presided over a review meeting regarding the weekly performance of OPC at Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab here Friday.

In the meeting, it was decided to take more important steps for immediate solution of the problems of Overseas Pakistanis. The meeting was attended by OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director Legal Raja Zebar, Director Police Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Director Revenue Aslam Rame and other dealing officers.

Addressing the meeting, Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan said that National Overseas Policy was being formulated on the directives of PM Imran Khan which would be announced soon by the PM.

He said that steps were being taken to send Tevta trained manpower abroad. He also directed the OPC Officers to invite Chairmen of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees for the participations in the Overseas Convention to be held in Islamabad from March 13 to 16.

The OPC Commissioner presented a weekly performance report to the meeting. The meeting was informed that so far 28,602 complaints had been registered on OPC web portal out of which 18,228 complaints were resolved whereas in the light of the last meeting, 770 complaints were resolved in one week. Dr Shahid Mehmood informed the meeting that steps were being taken for regularisation of OPC employees in collaboration with Secretary Finance. He directed the dealing officers to have close liaison with the Chairmen of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees and ensure their participation in DOPC meetings through a video link. He also ordered the dealing officers to submit performance reports on daily basis and directed the officer concerned to provide information to the visiting overseas in OPC besides front desk inspection. He directed that the work of newsletter should be completed as soon as possible.

Alhamra records 30 songs under Rising Star series: Alhamra achieved another milestone when it completed recording of 30 songs under Rising Star series. A review meeting was held in Alhamra to prepare for the release of these songs, a press release issued by Alhamra on Friday said.

Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said Alhamra was always striving to not only promote new talent but also provide the best possible platform to young artistes to move forward.

He said the recorded songs were in different genres and they will be released soon. “It is our responsibility to introduce new artistes in the field of music. Alhamra will hold a ceremony next week to introduce its Rising Stars, he added.