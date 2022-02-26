Gas shortage persists

Rawalpindi : Stoves run out of gas even February is about to end, over 80 per cent consumers are facing zero gas pressure. Long queues of people could be seen on ‘tandoors’ and hotels to buy food.

The SNGPL officials as per routine are giving policy statements to provide full pressure gas supply in all areas but in reality natural gas vanished from all areas even in end of February.

The government plan to provide natural gas for domestic users at least to prepare three times meal in peak summer season had badly flopped.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had promised to provide full pressure gas supply after February 15, 2022, as the consumers were facing low to zero gas pressure from October, 2021.

But, all promises proved false and consumers as per routine wandering here and there in search of dry woods, kerosene oil, coal and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Surprisingly, the LPG dealer lowdown prices of commodity in February but they have once again increased prices in the light of present situation and selling 1-kilogram LPG at Rs230. The new issue is that there was no pressure in LPG as compared to previous years. The dealers are providing sub-standard commodities to consumers.

It is worth mentioning here that The senior officers from SNGPL on anonymity told ‘The News’ that consumers would face gas shortage even in summer season. The overall country would face gas shortage even in summer season, the officers claimed.

The areas of Qasim Market, Chakra, Shah Faisal, Shah Khalid, Adiala Road, Misriyal, Chakra, Satellite Town, Jhanda, Mareer Hasan, Sher Zaman Colony, Munawar Colony, Mubarak Lane, Dhoke Juma, New Lalazar, Tahli Mohri, Defence Road, Saleha Street, Dhoke Kala Khan, Gulistan Colony, Naik Alam, Dhoke Manga Khan, Kashmir Colony, Gulshanabad, Bakramandi, Dhamyal, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Arya Mohalla, Tipu Road, Lalkurti, Tench Bhatta, Jan Colony, Dhoke Ratta, Dhok Munshi, Rehmatabad, Dhoke Banaras, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Tipu Road, Raheemabad, Kuri, Dhok Kala Khan, Dhok Kashmirian and several other localities are facing low to zero gas pressure even in normal weather conditions.

Muttahidda Naanbais Welfare Association (MNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that SNGPL promised to provide full pressure gas in February but they were facing zero gas pressure even at the end of February.

Talking to ‘The News’ consumers have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide them at least basics of life, like natural gas, electricity, and water.

They also said that they were facing one after another crisis with every passing day for over three years.