Islamabad Eat Festival at F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD: The food lovers would be welcomed to enjoy variety of international culinary delights from Saturday in a two-day Islamabad Eat Festival organised in F-9 Park.

The event, 7th in the series, has been arrayed by CKO Events Architecture and will kick off at 12 noon and conclude at 11 p.m on both days.Head of Public Relations East River, Mohsin Ahmed said while talking to APP, “Many debutants and start-ups will be exclusively coming to the festival”.

This food fest is a register to attend function and is set to feature a wide variety of delicacies and cuisines including Middle Eastern, Thai, Japanese, Chinese, Mexican, South Indian, and many others.

“We received over hundreds of applications, from which we have shortlisted around 60 for the stalls,” Mohsin added further.Performances from renowned local artists including Bilal Saeed, Hasan Raheem, Talal Qureshi, and Karakoram among others will also be part of the festival.