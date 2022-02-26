Veteran nationalist leader Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch dies in accident

LAHORE: Veteran Baloch nationalist leader, President National Democratic Party, ex-senator Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch, was killed in a road accident near Bahawalpur on Friday.

His body is being shifted to his native area in District Bolan after fulfilling the medico-legal formalities. Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch has left six sons and one daughter to mourn his death. He fought for the rights of downtrodden classes throughout his life. His funeral prayers will be offered in his native village Kot Chalgri, tehsil Bhag today at 01:00 pm.

Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch was born on February 1, 1946 in the Chhalgari area of District Bolan in Balochistan province. He received his MBBS degree from the Dow Medical College. He remained a part of the National Party and later formed his own political group named National Democratic Party. Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch also led the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO) in his student life.

He was elected as a member of the National Assembly in 1970. He was a prominent and one of the founding leaders of the Balochistan National Movement and later became the president of the National Party. He formed his own political party known as National Democratic Party (NDP) in 2018.

Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch was of the view that his new political party, National Democratic Party, will unite oppressed nation and working class on scientific lines on one platform to defeat undemocratic thinking and the anti-people narrative. The party will unite pro-democratic forces across the country, he said in his first press conference at the launch of his new party.