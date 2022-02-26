MoU signed to award KP’s best medical graduate $5,000 annually

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Dosti Welfare Organisation agreed to award 5,000 US dollars to the all-around best medical graduate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa annually and upgrade and transform the KMU library into a more vibrant and futuristic resource center.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the vice-chancellor office. Prof Dr Zial ul Haq, the vice-chancellor KMU, and Muhammad Asif Riaz, executive director of the organisation, signed the agreement.

Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, vice-chancellor University of Peshawar, Dr Inayat Shah, director KMU-IBMS, Asiya Bukhari, director QEC, and Riasat Begum, librarian KMU, were also present at the ceremony.

The MoU sets out the understanding of all the parties concerned relating to the formation and purpose of “The Doctor Zakia Minhas Award of Excellence" to be conferred on the all-around best medical graduate of KP at the end of every academic year. It outlines the relationships, practices, and procedures all constituent parts shall operate.

A press release said the purpose is to award $5000 to the all-around best medical graduate annually. The best does not mean that one receives the highest marks but civic performance such as volunteerism, research, authoring of scientific and linguistic literature, and eclecticism shall be also considered.

Dosti Welfare Organisation will also facilitate transforming libraries at KMU and its associated colleges as a part of the MoU. KMU will register its endowment fund in the US and UK, and the Dosti organisation will assist KMU in establishing an endowment fund for perpetual fundraising for student scholarships, provide security for unforeseen obstacles, prepare for planned growth, and build an investment strategy.

Meanwhile, KMU also notified a special committee which would not only formulate TORs and procedures for the selection and award of the Dr Zakia Minhas Award of Excellence but would also be authorised to recommend and approve the award.