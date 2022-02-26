Covid-19 claims four more lives

The novel coronavirus claimed four more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the contagious disease in the province to 8,062.
As many as 23,745 tests were conducted, after which 495 tested positive, which constituted a two per cent detection rate, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday. So far 7,906,235 tests had been conducted against which 563,839 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 per cent or 536,266 patients had recovered.
DUBAI: Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, hosted an insightful dialogue at...
A man was killed and four others were injured during a clash in Shirin Jinnah Colony on Friday. The casualties were...
The executive engineer of the provincial buildings division has refuted allegations with regard to the award of a Rs1...
Three people were wounded for putting up resistance during mugging bids on Friday.According to police, 24-year-old...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited top companies of Netherlands to establish waste-to-energy...
The Sindh High Court on Friday dismissed the appeal of a banned outfit activist against his conviction in case...
Comments