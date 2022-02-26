Covid-19 claims four more lives

The novel coronavirus claimed four more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the contagious disease in the province to 8,062.

As many as 23,745 tests were conducted, after which 495 tested positive, which constituted a two per cent detection rate, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday. So far 7,906,235 tests had been conducted against which 563,839 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 per cent or 536,266 patients had recovered.